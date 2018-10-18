First Hepatitis A death associated with current outbreak reported in Ohio

MONTGOMERY CO., Ohio — The first death from Hepatitis A in the state of Ohio associated with the current outbreak has been reported in Montgomery County.

According to the Dayton and Montgomery County Department of Public Health, as of Oct. 15, there have been 113 cases of Hepatitis in Montgomery County and 666 in the state of Ohio. In Montgomery County in 2017, there was one case, and in 2016 there were no reported cases.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver disease that usually spreads when a person ingests fecal matter through contact from objects, foods or drinks. It can also spread through sex.

Symptoms include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, light-colored stools and jaundice. Most who get Hepatitis A feel sick for several months, but they usually recover completely. But sometimes, Hepatitis A can cause liver failure and death, most commonly in those older than 50 or with other liver diseases.

“The best way to prevent Hepatitis A is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. “Proper and frequent hand washing is also a key factor in controlling the spread of disease.”

As of Oct. 15, 2018, there have been nine cases of Hepatitis A in Cuyahoga County and one each in Medina, Richland and Wayne counties. There have been four cases in Trumbull County.

Read more here.

39.762003 -84.354205