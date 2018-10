Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland fire, along with EMS, responded to the Jack Cleveland Casino Thursday night.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, there were reports of some people feeling sick due to fumes inside the casino.

Two people were checked out.

Fire officials told us the cause is believed to be fresh paint in the area of the third floor.

The casino stayed open the whole time and was not evacuated.

We have reached out to the casino to learn more.