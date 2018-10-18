Cleveland police search for missing teen last seen being thrown into 18-year-old male’s car

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen being grabbed and thrown into a car Wednesday morning.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at around 7:30 a.m.

Kayle Elizabeth White, 15, was last seen sitting on a curb in the area of 5222 Fleet Avenue.

That’s when witnesses say the suspect, Dylan R. Thomas, 18, drove up to her, grabbed her by the collar of the shirt, threw her in the car and drove off.

The girl’s family has not had contact with her since that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.