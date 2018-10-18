Cleveland police say 36-year-old woman, 60-year-old man dead in suspected murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police on Thursday night released more details surrounding a suspected murder-suicide.

Police say at around 10 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to W. 112th Street for a welfare check. A neighbor in the duplex house reported a foul odor.

As officers were searching the home, a 36-year-old woman was located in the basement area and was deceased.

A 60-year-old man was found hanging in the basement which police say, as of preliminary investigation, appears to be self-inflicted.

This case remains under investigation.