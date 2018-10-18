Cleveland police looking for two suspects accused of robbing 74-year-old woman at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police have released a surveillance photo, hoping someone can help detectives track down two young men who robbed a 74-year-old woman at gunpoint.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Sheliga Drug True Value Store in the 6000 block of St. Clair Avenue.

Thursday afternoon, the store manager showed FOX 8 video of the incident. It shows the woman walking toward the cash register as a young man can be seen in the background, striking up a conversation with a store employee. As the woman continues her transaction, that man is joined by another young man and they both are seen eyeing the woman at the counter.

“You got a couple of young fellas that were very brazen and very calculating in what their plan was,” said an employee who did not want to be identified.

The two suspects leave the store before the woman. One makes a hand gesture as the other one continues staring at the soon-to- be victim, on the way out the door.

Surveillance video in the store’s parking lot shows the young men walking toward the area where the elderly woman’s car is parked. It then shows a man escorting her to her car as she carries air filters she had purchased.

“He escorts her up to a certain point…as soon as he turns his back, these guys, they make their move,” the employee explains.

The outside video is dark and grainy due to inclement weather. A tree blocks the camera from recording the actual attack, but according to police, the young men robbed the 74-year old woman at gunpoint. She is seen laying on the ground in the video. Police say the men got away with her purse, which included her cell phone.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

A Cleveland police officer was stationed across the street at a construction site. Although he responded to the robbery, he was unable to catch the robbers, who were last seen running north on East 61st Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234 or the Fifth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5500.