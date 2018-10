CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of Police has issued an alert for a missing 65-year-old woman.

According to her family, Linda Newman suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was released from the VA Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. She hasn’t been seen since.

Her family is concerned for her well-being and say she was upset that her son recently was sentenced to life-in-prison.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.