× Cleveland police investigate murder-suicide on city’s westside

CLEVELAND, OHIO – Police are investigating a murder-suicide in a neighborhood in west Cleveland.

This is on West 112th street, across the freeway from Belmont Park.

Cleveland police were called out just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

A neighbor called police to check on her neighbor.

She told them she could hear her neighbor’s dog parking and the mail was piling up outside.

She said she hadn’t seen her neighbor in nearly a week and also reported a foul smell coming from the house.