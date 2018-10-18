× City says Windham water is safe to drink again

Windham, Ohio – The tap water is once again safe to drink in the Village of Windham.

The city issued a water advisory due to the presence of manganese in the water system Monday.

Manganese can affect the color, odor and taste of water.

It’s toxic in high concentrations and boiling doesn’t get rid of it.

The Portage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management was involved in this water alert.

As the Village continues adjustments to treatment processes, customers may initially see some discoloration of water. Customers should run their tap for 5 minutes to flush their lines. Village staff also will be flushing lines at fire hydrants and other locations over the next several days to help improve water color.