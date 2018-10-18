× Buffet covered in roaches shut down

LEE COUNTY, FL – State health inspectors shut down a Golden Corral in Cape Coral Wednesday after finding numerous live roaches in the building.

Inspectors found live roaches on the buffet, near the drink machine, in the cooler, next to the griddle, on the dish machine and in the server station.

The restaurant, on Pine Island Road and Andalusia Road, was temporarily shut down.

Although the roaches sound like the worst of the inspection, investigators also found food stored on the floor and handwashing stations inaccessible.

The report said these ‘High Priority’ violations could contribute to a foodborne illness or injury.

The initial report found 14 violations.

Inspectors returned Thursday. A lot of the issues were cleaned up but not the roaches.

The restaurant will be closed until all the issues are corrected.