20-year-old shot to death in Clark-Fulton

CLEVELAND, OHIO – Police are investigating the killing of a man on West 46th street.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

They found a 20-year-old man lying in the street. He had been shot and a woman he was with was trying to resuscitate him.

Emergency crews took him to the hospital where he died. The victim has not been identified.

Police say the man was walking down the street when he was shot by another man.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

41.462118 -81.718552