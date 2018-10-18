1 killed, 1 critically injured in two overnight shootings on west side of Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police are investigating after one man was shot and another was critically injured in two shootings overnight on the city's west side.

According to Cleveland police, the first happened at 1:30 a.m. on West 58th Street north of Storer Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man shot and an SUV with multiple bullet holes parked in the street. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second shooting happened at just before 4:30 a.m. at West 46th Street and Storer Avenue. Police say witnesses heard several shots. A 22-year-old man was found shot and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating.