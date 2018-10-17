WATCH: Crews put up new sign to replace LeBron banner downtown

CLEVELAND — There’s officially a new banner in town.

On Wednesday, crews installed the huge sign to replace the LeBron banner on the Sherwin Williams building across from Quicken Loans Arena.

The banner now shows a guardian from the Hope Memorial Bridge.

But, it’s not just an image of a guardian — it’s a tribute to the Cavs’ past motto “All for the Land” and the Cleveland Script, which has become iconic in the city.

The Cavs said the picture of the statue would actually be a mosaic, made up of thousands of photos from Clevelanders.

