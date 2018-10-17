× Statewide alert issued for missing elderly woman

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio- A statewide alert has been issued to help find a missing elderly woman.

76-year-old Eileen Beggs was last seen Tuesday, Oct 16, around 2 p.m. She left her residence on Phillip Drive in Tipp City and hasn’t returned.

Eileen Beggs is 5’2″, weighs around 145 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Mrs. Beggs has Dementia. Law Enforcement is concerned for her safety due to her memory issues.

She was last seen driving a silver Spark 2014 Chevrolet with OH plate number FPY8029.

Call 911 if you see Eileen or call 1-866-693-9171.