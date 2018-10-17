Puppies rescued from Hurricane Michael relocated to Parma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA -- 36 puppies and kittens rescued from Hurricane Michael are being cared for in Parma.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA of Parma received the animals this morning.

These animals were brought here because their shelter in Albany, Georgia, was damaged in the storm. The shelter lost power and was operating off off generators.

The shelter partnered with Puppy Pipeline Rescue of Georgia and the Northeast Ohio SPCA to get the animals here safely.

The animals will be examined, spayed or neutered, and receive their initial vaccinations. So be patient if you're looking to add one of these animals to your family. They could be ready in a few days.

This is the second round of hurricane-affected pets in Parma.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA treated 40 animals rescued from Hurricane Florence. All of those animals now have new homes.

The shelter needs donations to help offset medical expenses and transportation costs. You can donate here.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit, no-kill private organization.

You can catch up on our continuing coverage on Hurricane Michael here.