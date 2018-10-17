× Police: Woman tried to lure child into minivan

Willoughby Hills, Ohio – Willoughby Hills Police are investigating after a Cornerstone Christian Academy student reported that a stranger tried to lure her into a minivan in the school parking lot.

The 11-year-old student told police she was waiting for her mom during school dismissal Tuesday afternoon when a woman she did not know called her by name and ordered her to get inside a minivan.

“The concerning thing is she knew the girl’s name, so obviously that’s a concern of ours,” said Willoughby Hills Police Sergeant Matt Naegele, adding police were still investigating how the suspect knew the student’s name.

Investigators said the student yelled out that she did not know the woman, who then drove away.

Christian Cornerstone Academy Head of School Sandi Ortiz said three school staff members were outside during middle school dismissal and a teacher witnessed the incident. The staff moved all students inside and called police.

“We always make sure there are adults present when our students are outside the building,” Ortiz said. “I expect that at least for the present time we will have more staff members outside during middle school dismissal.”

Police said witnesses described the suspect as a light-skinned black woman between 25 and 30 years old with a distinctive birth mark above her lip. They also reported she had a ponytail with two braids near the front, red lipstick and nail polish and long eyelashes and full eyebrows, and she was believed to be carrying an iPhone with a pink and black protective case.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as an older model tan or gold minivan.

“You always have to take situations like this very seriously,” Naegele said. “You imagine that it’s happening on a dark street corner somewhere and out of the eye of the general public but more often than not it’s happening right underneath our noses during everyday, mundane activities.”

Naegele said the student involved did all the right things and reminded parents to talk to children about being alert and avoiding strangers.

A police officer monitored the school parking lot during dismissal Wednesday, and Ortiz said the school will take extra precautions to keep students safe.

“We trust in God’s protection for our students, and we walk in faith here, but at the same time we are wise to have best practices in place for school safety, and we take that very, very seriously,” Ortiz said.

Police are seeking tips that may assist in the investigation and asked anyone with information to call the Willoughby Hills Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111.