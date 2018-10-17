Springfield Township police launch investigation into ‘mock rape’ allegations at Akron haunted house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON- The Springfield Township Police Department is now investigating an alleged mock rape at a haunted house in Akron.

Earlier this week, accusations were made against the Akron Fright Fest, which is promoted as an extreme haunted house experience.

Located on the grounds of the Melanie Lake at Kim Tam Park recreation area in Uniontown, it includes six haunted houses of varying degrees of intensity.

For three of the haunted houses, visitors are asked to sign waivers with the understanding that they can get physical.

A number of visitors claimed their experience inside one of the haunted houses for which a waiver is not required is more fetish than frightening.

Monday evening, a statement from Jeremy Caudill, managing partner of Melanie Lake at Kim Tam Park, said steps are being taken including "employees who worked in the area where the incident allegedly occurred have been suspended while we investigate."

Caudill said in a statement:

"I was shocked and appalled when I learned about the allegations of a mock rape scene at one of the Akron Fright Fest haunted houses.

We’re still investigating and trying to find out exactly what happened, and we’re hearing some confusing, inconsistent reports. When we know more, we’ll act based on what we learn. But I want to emphasize this point: There is no place for anything like this at our park."

He said, "Obviously, rape is a horrible act. Even a mock rape scene has no place as part of any entertainment. And it has no place at our park."

FOX 8 is waiting for an update from police on any possible charges.

