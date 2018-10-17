× Man arrested for driving drunk 10 times

Stark County – A car crash led to a man’s drunk driving arrest.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canton Post says it is Sean Ray McMaster’s 10th offense.

According to their report, on Sunday he was driving on Cleveland Avenue at Heckman street and turned left in front of another car.

That caused a crash.

Investigators say he tried to leave, but someone who saw the accident happened to follow him. Eventually McMaster returned to the crash scene.

McMaster’s was arrested for felony OVI, suspicion of alcohol, driving without a license, fleeing the scene of an accident and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His blood alcohol level was .219.

Blood alcohol concentration represents the percent of your blood that is concentrated with alcohol. So in his case, that was more than 20%.

He has 9 drunk driving convictions.

The report shows the car didn’t belong to McMaster and that he took it from someone without their permission.

He’s booked in the Stark County jail.