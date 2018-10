CLEVELAND, Ohio — Construction on Interstate 480 east caused huge back-ups this morning.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports that all construction cones have just been removed on I-48- east at Granger, but the back-ups were “horrendous.”

Traffic on I-480 east was backed to Ridge Road.

There were also huge back-ups on Interstate 77. A crash was also reported on Interstate 77 northbound in that back-up near Rockside.