Kitten survives after animals found abandoned in box in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio — When Brooklyn Animal Control got word about an abandoned box full of kittens, rescuers assumed the worst.

Luckily, one of the little guys from the group was able to hang on until help arrived.

He’s since been named Thackery and is responding well to fluids and some much needed flea care.

The shelter says he’ll be available for adoption in a few weeks.

If you’re interested in adding this sweet boy to your family, you can call Brooklyn Animal Control at 216-635-4291.