Fire reported on Melania Trump’s plane

First Lady Melania Trump's plane has forced to turn around due to a mechanical issue.

The first report came from NBC's Peter Alexander.

Melania Trump was headed to Philadelphia.

Her flight is returning to Andrews Air Force Base shortly after taking off. She and the crew landed safely a short time later.

The mechanical issue caused a strong smell of smoke.

Press on the plane put wet towels over their faces when the smell became too strong.

The cause will be investigated.

No injuries have been reported.

Mrs. Trump's trip is being evaluated, but she is expected to continue her travels today.

She is traveling to Philadelphia to meet with people affected by the opioid crisis.

She'll be visiting Thomas Jefferson University hospital to meet with families of children who were affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb.

The First Lady's visit is part of her "Be Best" campaign, which focuses on major issues affecting children.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is also traveling with the First Lady.