David’s Smoked Turkey Breast

Smoked Turkey Breast (optional indoor smoking)

1 turkey breast (approx. 4 lb.)

Brine several hours or overnight

2 C. Apple juice or cider

2 C. Water

1 tbs chipotle sauce (tabasco brand or from can of chipotle peppers)

3 bay leaves

2 tbs chili brown sugar (or substitute honey)

¼ C. Kosher salt

½ onion chopped

Combine ingredients in a 2 gallon freezer bag. Make sure sugar is dissolved, add turkey and refrigerate (overnight is best).

Smoking the turkey breast will take 2 ½ to 4 hours.

Remove turkey from brine and pat dry. Discard brine.

Now, we’ll make a rub for the turkey.

4 tbs soft butter

2 tbs chli brown sugar (or honey)

1 tbs chipotle sauce

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh black pepper

Mash these ingredients together and put as much as you can under the skin of the turkey. Try not to tear the skin. What doesn’t go under, smear all over the top.

Dry seasoning of choice. Sprinkle all over the turkey breast.

Place in smoker or grill with indirect heat 275. Use 2 C. water soaked pecan or hickory chips. Turkey is *done when internal temperature reaches 165.

Optional indoor oven. Place-- dry --wood chips on bottom of disposable roasting pan. Place turkey on rack and *seal with heavy duty foil. Turkey is done when internal temperature reaches 165.

*a “leave in” or probe thermometer will allow you to monitor the temperature without opening the foil. A great investment. (less than $50).

Enjoy!

For Chili Smoke Brown Sugar:

https://www.thesmokedolive.com/