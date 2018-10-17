David’s Beef Stew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beef Stew

Slow cooker

2 lb stew meat cut into 1 inch pieces (optional: brown before adding to Crock Pot)

1/4 cup flour

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp medium grind black pepper

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

2 garlic cloves minced

1 bay leaf

1 1/2 C. beef broth

4 C. one inch cubed yukon gold potatoes

1/2 lb baby carrots

1 celery stalk chopped

4 oz mushrooms quartered (8 medium sized)

*2 cups frozen peas

Mix meat, flour, salt, pepper and cumin in slow cooker.

Add garlic, potatoes, carrots and celery along with paprika and cayenne pepper.

Gently fold in mushrooms.

Pour in broth and set bay leaf on top.

Cook on low setting for 10 hours or high setting for 6.

*Remove bay leaf and add peas in final half hour of cooking.

Enjoy!