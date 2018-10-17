Brrr! Another freeze warning as we head into Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lake-effect clouds will save the plants from a freeze Wednesday night closer to the traditional snow belt locations, but there is a freeze warning once again well inland where skies clear. It goes from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Skies will partially clear inland Wednesday night and totally clear most places Thursday night.

The coldest air will arrive late this weekend. Some of the lake-effect showers may mix in with wet snow in the higher elevations of Northeast Ohio by Sunday. Accumulating snow is most likely in the “southtowns” (interior western New York south of Buffalo).

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast: