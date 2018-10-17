Aww! LeBron shares adorable video of ‘Frozen’ singalong with daughter, Zhuri

CALIFORNIA — LeBron James is spending some time with his daughter, Zhuri, before officially starting his Lakers career this week.

What did they do? Sang Frozen’s “Let it Go” and “Love is an Open Door” in the back of a really nice car.

James shared the adorable video Monday on Instagram.

USA Today reports the two are in the backseat of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650, which has a base price of $240,500.

While the Lakers have a lot to work on, fans hope James’ arrival will turn things around after the worst half-decade in the franchise’s lengthy history.

He left the Cleveland Cavaliers for a four-year, $153.3 million free-agent deal with the Lakers.

The Lakers’ regular-season opener is Oct. 18 at Portland. Their home opener is two nights later against Houston.