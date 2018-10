YouTube is down Tuesday night and everyone wants to know why.

Team YouTube sent out a tweet Tuesday evening and said, “We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

People have been reporting outages with YouTube TV and YouTube Music too.

YouTube is the world’s second most-visited website.

So many people were talking about the outage, the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN was trending on Twitter.

YouTube management looking at the mess that is #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/6vgFM6N89k — Mikahღ (@MikahWay) October 17, 2018