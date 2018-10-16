Students accused of mixing cremated human remains into homemade cookies for classmates

DAVIS, Calif. — Authorities at a California police department are investigating after several students allegedly used cremated human remains to bake homemade cookies for classmates.

KOVR reports Lt. Paul Doroshov said it’s the first time he’s ever seen anything like this.

The cookies were brought to the campus and passed out to classmates. At least nine students ate the cookies. The claim is based on what students said and have not yet been tested.

“I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically or physiologically by this,” said Doroshov.

Police are working to confirm that two high school students were part of the plan and put the remains of one of their grandparents into the cookies.

A Davis Joint Unified School District spokesperson issued a statement the district cannot comment on confidential student matters.

It said: “This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible.”

