Report: Houston Astros accused of cheating

There are cheating accusations out of Boston against the Houston Astros.

According to a report from the Metro Boston, during Game 1 of the ALCS at Fenway Park Saturday night, security removed a man claiming to be an Astros employee; he was reportedly in the area for those with media credentials next to the Boston Red Sox dugout.

Metro Boston reports the man had a small camera, but he did not have a media credential.

According to the report, security sources had been warned about the man because of what was being referred to as suspicious activity in the Astros’ ALDS series against the Cleveland Indians.

No one from the Red Sox, Astros or Indians is commenting. The MLB responded to the Boston Metro about Saturday’s incident and said, “We are aware of the matter and it will be handled internally.”

Tuesday night, New York Post baseball writer Joel Sherman said the Astros employee was monitoring the Red Sox dugout to see if Boston was improperly using a video monitor. He said Major League Baseball does not consider this a major matter.

Hearing MLB already has looked into issues raised here (https://t.co/oyMoYqAAm1) and found #Astros employee early in ALCS G1 at Fenway was monitoring #Redsox dugout to see if Bos was improperly using a video monitor. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 17, 2018