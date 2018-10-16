Poll reveals what makes neighbors ‘annoying’

Don’t want to annoy your neighbors? Keep the music turned down.
Loud music is what annoys us most about our neighbors, according to a new survey by improvenet.
The home improvement website surveyed 2500 people in the 24 biggest cities in America.
According to the survey, the most annoying neighbors live in:
- Dallas
- Miami
- Austin
- Philadelphia
- Los Angeles
- New York
- San Francisco
- Chicago
- Houston
- San Diego
So what annoys us the most? The top ten things are:
- Loud music
- Loud voices (adults)
- Loud parties
- Parking issues
- Loud pets
- Loud voices (kids)
- Dog poop/pee
- General grumpiness
- Loud TV
- Overflowing or misplaced garbage/recycling
Here are the most popular ways to deal with an annoying neighbor:
- Face-to-face
- Police
- Phone call
- Home/condo association
- Signed note
- Text
- Anonymous note
- Have another neighbor do it
- Attorney