Poll reveals what makes neighbors ‘annoying’

Don’t want to annoy your neighbors? Keep the music turned down.

Loud music is what annoys us most about our neighbors, according to a new survey by improvenet.

The home improvement website surveyed 2500 people in the 24 biggest cities in America.

According to the survey, the most annoying neighbors live in:

  1. Dallas
  2. Miami
  3. Austin
  4. Philadelphia
  5. Los Angeles
  6. New York
  7. San Francisco
  8. Chicago
  9. Houston
  10. San Diego

So what annoys us the most? The top ten things are:

  1. Loud music
  2. Loud voices (adults)
  3. Loud parties
  4. Parking issues
  5. Loud pets
  6. Loud voices (kids)
  7. Dog poop/pee
  8. General grumpiness
  9. Loud TV
  10. Overflowing or misplaced garbage/recycling

Here are the most popular ways to deal with an annoying neighbor:

  1. Face-to-face
  2. Police
  3. Phone call
  4. Home/condo association
  5. Signed note
  6. Text
  7. Anonymous note
  8. Have another neighbor do it
  9. Email
  10. Attorney

*Click here to read more from the survey.