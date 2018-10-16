Poll reveals what makes neighbors ‘annoying’

Don’t want to annoy your neighbors? Keep the music turned down.

Loud music is what annoys us most about our neighbors, according to a new survey by improvenet.

The home improvement website surveyed 2500 people in the 24 biggest cities in America.

According to the survey, the most annoying neighbors live in:

Dallas Miami Austin Philadelphia Los Angeles New York San Francisco Chicago Houston San Diego

So what annoys us the most? The top ten things are:

Loud music Loud voices (adults) Loud parties Parking issues Loud pets Loud voices (kids) Dog poop/pee General grumpiness Loud TV Overflowing or misplaced garbage/recycling

Here are the most popular ways to deal with an annoying neighbor:

Face-to-face Police Phone call Home/condo association Signed note Text Anonymous note Have another neighbor do it Email Attorney

*Click here to read more from the survey.