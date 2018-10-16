× On ice: WOW air to pull out of Hopkins airport

CLEVELAND-WOW air has announced they won’t be returning to Cleveland next year.

Services to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will end this month for Cleveland and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The final flight from KEF to STL will be January 6, 2019

Wow released a statement saying in part they were disappointed and unfortunately the routes did not achieve the profit targets set.

Just last month, WOW air and Icelandair announced they would be suspending service between Cleveland and Iceland during the winter months.

Wow air flights from Cleveland to Iceland began May 4, 2018, and cost around $99 one-way, including taxes.

Passengers booked on flights to St. Louis after these dates will be entitled to a full refund, or alternatively can fly with us from one of our other destinations at no additional cost.

All passengers with flights after January 7, 2019 have been alerted via email about the options available to them.

Icelandair is expected to resume their service from Hopkins in 2019.