Massillon Tigers score 101 points in game against Pennsylvania team

MASSILLON, Ohio -- There is no question that Massillon High School has one of the most storied football programs in Ohio. But, the Tigers coach staff is facing harsh criticism by some after scoring more than 100 points against a team from Pennsylvania last Friday night.

The Tigers were unstoppable as they raced to a 73-6 halftime lead over the Sun Valley Vanguards.

Even though the Tigers cleared their bench in the second half and tried to run down the clock on each down, the final score was 101-6.

"I heard Massillon did all they could to keep the score down but I feel bad for the other team, of course, but, I mean, that's football."

1983 Massillon graduate Bob Robinson, who played alongside all-time Tiger great Chris Spielman, says young players who got a chance to play cannot be blamed for piling up the points. "Everybody on the field, whether you're a reserve or first-string, you're trying to earn a position, you know, so these kids are trying to do the best they can when they're on the field."

But, some football fans believe the lopsided score is a sign of poor sportsmanship and feel the coaching staff could have taken additional steps to show mercy on the out-manned team from PA.

"I think Massillon ran the score up on them. They shouldn't have done that, you know what I mean? It's high school football; you don't do that. I don't like that; it shouldn't have been done," said Gary Bennett, Massillon resident.

For some fans, the fundamental issue is whether traditional powers like Massillon should even be scheduling games with weaker out-of-state opponents when they could easily find more competitive games in Northeast Ohio.

Even die-hard Massillon fans say the athletic program didn't do the Tigers any favors by scheduling a team that could not compete on the same level.

"Games like that don't generally do anything for you, you know? You'd rather play a little stiffer competition because when it gets to the playoffs the competition is going to be stiff, you know, and you want to be prepared for the playoffs and when you play a game like this, you're not preparing," said Robinson.

Others say by running up the score, the Tigers have motivated other teams they will now face.