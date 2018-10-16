Judge to decide whether to throw out confession of man accused of killing Strongsville teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- As the trial approaches for Jeffrey Scullin Jr., accused of killing his future mother-in-law, a judge is expected today to announce a decision on whether to have his confession thrown out.

Scullin faces charges of aggravated murder for the death of Melinda Pleskovic, 49, in October 2017.

Investigators say Scullin murdered his future mother-in-law, then went to dinner with her husband, daughter and fiance. Pleskovic was stabbed dozens of times, shot twice, and left on the kitchen floor with her 18-year-old special needs son in the house.

Police said Scullin confessed to killing Pleskovic and even told them where they could find the murder weapons, a gun and a knife, and consented to the search of the vehicles where they could be found.

A judge is reviewing hours worth of interrogation and the recording of Scullin's polygraph test. During what was shown in court, Scullin repeatedly denied having anything to do with the murder of his future mother-in-law.

Scullin's attorneys are arguing that the confession and videotapes police recorded were coerced and should be inadmissible.

Pleskovic was a long-time teacher in Strongsville schools. The judge said she will announce her decision Tuesday.

The trial is expected to begin Wednesday.

