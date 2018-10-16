WATCH LIVE: Jason Kipnis empties his locker for fan giveaway

CLEVELAND – Indians’ Center Fielder and Second Baseman Jason Kipnis is marking his end of season tradition at Progressive Field.

He’s cleaning out his locker in the players’ parking lot at Progressive Field at 12 p.m.

He’s tossing shoes, bats and other surprises.

We’ll stream it live on the Fox 8 facebook page and on our website.

Kipnis thanked fans for doing their part on his Twitter page after the Indians lost to the Astros in the American League Division Series October 8th.

Kipnis recorded his 1000th career hit with the Indians in September.

He’s been slugging for the Indians since he was drafted in 2001.

2019 is the last year of Kipnis’ contract extension, with a club option remaining in 2020.

