Injured Bosa leaves Ohio State to prep for pro career

COLUMBUS-Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa’s college football career is over.

The injured All-American intends to withdraw from school to spend time rehabilitating and training for an NFL career. He is expected to be a first-round draft pick.

No. 2 Ohio State made the announcement on Tuesday.

Bosa was considered one of the top players in college football before he suffered a core muscle injury against TCU on Sept. 15. He had surgery five days later, with no timetable set for a return.

“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter.”

Ohio State’s defense hasn’t been the same since Bosa’s departure. The unit has dealt with other injuries, including to Bosa’s replacement, Jonathan Cooper, and has shown a weakness for surrendering big plays.

Bosa was dominating from the start of his Ohio State career.

The 6-foot-4, 263-pounder, who wore the same No. 97 his brother did for the Buckeyes, played in 30 games, with 29 tackles, 17½ sacks and two fumble recoveries, one of them for a touchdown.

Both Bosa brothers earned Big Ten defensive lineman-of-the-year honors.

“I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program,” Meyer said. “He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”

Ohio State star DE Nick Bosa is withdrawing from the school to focus on his recovery before the NFL draft https://t.co/3ajvYN4Poh pic.twitter.com/7c8dECkhG9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js