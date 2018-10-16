Frosty-cold start to the day with sunshine expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Radiational cooling pushed temperatures below the freezing mark into interior Northeast Ohio for this morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the area depicted on the map below:

With this current cool pattern, the potential for a freeze will come several times in the next 7-8 days:

The coldest air will arrive late this weekend. Some of the lake-effect showers may mix in with wet snow in the high ground of Northeast Ohio by Sunday. Accumulating snow is most likely in the “southtowns” (interior western New York south of Buffalo).

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast: