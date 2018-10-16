Fox Recipe Box: Easy Fall Pork Chops with Spaetzle and Braised Cabbage

CLEVELAND, Oh — Pork chops are a perfect Fall dish and this recipe really creates a comforting delicious full meal. Chefs Kimberly and Jimmy Gibson showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make an easy Fall Pork Chop with Herb Spaetzle, Braised Cabbage and Pinot Noir Butter.

The Gibson’s are very busy creating delicious food in Northeast Ohio. They are the chefs at Sapphire Creek Winery in Chagrin Falls and also run Hungry Bee Catering and Cultivate Cafe and Carryout.

Easy Fall Pork Chop

Apple cider brined pork chop, crispy herb spaetzle, braised Cabbage, Pinot noir butter, pan jus

Brine over night in ziplock bag:

2 cups fresh apple cider

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tbsp kosher salt

Spaetzle:

4 cups AP flour

1 cup whole milk

1 fresh egg

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1/2 cup chopped parsley

2 tbsp salt

Combine all ingredients with a whisk. Scrape batter over perforated pan into boiling water. Remove dumplings after 1 minute and shock in an ice bath. Strain, set aside

Braised Cabbage:

2 PC belgiun endive, cut in half lengthwise

2 cups apple cider

1 tsp salt

Place endive flat side down in baking dish, add cider and salt. Cover with foil, bake at 350f for 25 minutes. Allow to cool and remove from liquid, set aside and save braising liquid.

Pinot Noir Butter:

4 cups Sapphire Creek Pinot Noir

1 cup minced shallot

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp chopped thyme

2 lb unsalted butter, room temp

Melt 2 tbsp of butter in a sauce pan and add shallots, garlic and salt. Cook until translucent. Add all Pinot Noir and reduce by 1/8. Allow wine reduction and aromatics to cool. In a kitchen aid, whip 2# butter and slowly add chopped thyme and aromatic/wine reduction.

Finished dish:

Heat a cast iron skillet and add 1-2 tbsp vegetable oil. When oil is hot, slowly add pork chop. Sear on one side for 3-4 minutes. Flip the pork chop and place the braised Cabbage flat side down in the skillet with the pork chop. Place in 350f oven for 12-14 minutes. Remove from over and add Cabbage braising liquid and reduce in pan over low heat.

In a separate non stick pan, melt 1 tbsp butter and add cooked dumplings. Allow dumplings to brown before tossing in pan.

Spoon the crispy spaetzle onto the plate, add Cabbage and pork chop. Pour pan sauce over pork chop and smear Pinot butter over the pork.