CLEVELAND, Oh -- Brittany Atterberry fell in love with the tenor saxophone while a student at Euclid High School. She grew up listening to the smooth jazz sounds of Dave Kozz, Gerald Albright and Kenny G. Click here to learn more about the Northeast Ohio based Brittany Atterberry. To learn more about the 100 Black Men in Black Ties Scholarship & Awards Gala click here.

