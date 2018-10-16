‘Etiquette 101’: Real Housewives of Atlanta star asks for gifts from those who can’t make baby shower

A “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is letting her friends know her baby shower is days away — and that she’s expecting presents.

Kenya Moore, who is having a baby with husband Marc Daly, posted the message on her Instagram story, instructing them about the etiquette of life events.

US Magazine reports Moore wrote: “#Etiquette101 if you cannot attend a monumental life changing event in a friend’s life, it’s nice to send a gift anyway. (Weddings, graduations, baby showers) Or it’s about class? It’s NOT about a dollar amount it’s to show you care the same way the person cared to invite you to share a moment in their life.”

In a second post, she wrote: “RSVP literally means RESPOND PLEASE in French so if you get an invitation respond with a yes or no if you will be attending.”

Her followers had mixed reactions.

What do you think?