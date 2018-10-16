Drinking water warning issued for Village of Windham residents

WINDHAM, Ohio — The Village of Windham late Monday night issued a water advisory due to the presence of manganese in the water system.

According to a release from the Portage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, infants (one year and younger), and nursing or pregnant women should not drink the water.

Here is what you need to know:

Infants and nursing or pregnant women should not drink the water. An alternative water should be used for drinking, making infant formula, making ice, and preparing food.

Healthy adults may continue to drink the water, use the water for bathing, washing hands and washing dishes. The water may be used for flushing toilets.

Bottle-fed infants and children younger than school age must be supervised while bathing to prevent accidental ingestion of water.

Do not boil the water. Boiling the water will not destroy manganese.

Consuming water containing manganese may result in damage to the central nervous system.

Bottled water is available at the Windham Fire Station. If you are unable to pick up water, please call the Windham Fire Station at 330-326-2225 Village officials are taking the necessary steps to correct the problem as soon as possible. For more information, please contact the Village Utility Clerk at 330-326-2633.