Cleveland killer Robert Rembert Jr. sentenced for murdering four people

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland man who already served time for manslaughter pleaded guilty in the deaths of four people.

Robert Rembert Jr., 48, changed his plea to guilty on two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of voluntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence tied Rembert to the strangulation deaths of Rena Mae Payne, 47, in 1997 and Kimberly Hall, 31, in 2015.

He also shot and killed his cousin, Jerry Rembert, 52, as well as Morgan Nietzel, 26, three years ago, according to investigators. Rembert shared a Cleveland home with the two.

He previously spent six years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Dadren Lewis in 1997.

