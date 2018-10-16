Another cold front moves in; lake-effect rain showers could develop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another cold front will move in Wednesday to reinforce the cold air. Temperatures will have a tough time rising close to the 50°F mark… and lake-effect rain showers are likely to try to develop east of Cleveland.

Thursday and Friday will quiet down again, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side.

The coldest air will arrive late this weekend. Some of the lake-effect showers may mix in with wet snow in the high ground of Northeast Ohio by Sunday. Accumulating snow is most likely in the “southtowns” (interior western New York south of Buffalo).

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast: