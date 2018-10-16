Anheuser-Busch sends 300,000 cans of drinking water to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Michael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anheuser-Busch has sent 300,000 cans of drinking water to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Michael.

According to the company, six truckloads of emergency canned water were taken to communities in Florida and Georgia.

The water was transported from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, which, according to the company, sometimes pauses its beer production to can drinking water to help those who may need it.

Anheuser-Busch says for over 30 years it has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide emergency drinking water for disaster relief efforts.

In September, the company sent 300,000 cans of drinking water to help in Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

