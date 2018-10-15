Westlake convenience store robbed at gunpoint

WESTLAKE, Ohio– Police in Westlake are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

It happened at the Convenient on Detroit and Dover Center roads on Friday just after 10 p.m.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash, then got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was not injured.

The man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a stocking cap and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department’s non-emergency at