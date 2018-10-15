Weather: Showers for much of the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front to our west and an area of low pressure to our our south merged overnight.

Showers will develop and continue to to be around for much of Monday with temperatures in the mid 50’s.

Our highs stay below average (63°) through the upcoming weekend. Plus, a little frozen lake effect may mix in at some point! Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast:

October’s current temperature departure is over 11°F warmer than normal… however, as we continue to see the cold air dominate over the next 7-10 days, the atmosphere will eat away at that phenomenally warm start to October:

One of the long-range “drivers,” the Pacific-North American Oscillation (or PNA) has been in the driver seat this month. Whenever it is negative, it essentially prevents the cold air from entering the USA east of the Rockies. When this index goes into positive territory, the cold air is channeled into the Ohio Valley. Note how the PNA remains in the positive (“cold phase”) territory, potentially through the end of the month: