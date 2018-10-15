Video shows motorcyclist hitting car making U-turn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered video of a horrific crash showing a motorcycle rider slamming into a car making a U-turn in the wee hours of the morning on one of the area’s busiest highways.

It happened last month on I-480.

A group of motorcycles headed westbound and one man had a camera mounted on his helmet.

The video shows a car turning in front of three lanes of traffic and a motorcycle rider slams into the side of the car. It left him with critical injuries, including broken bones in his arms and legs.

The driver didn’t stop and others on motorcycles chased her down.

She is now facing a series of charges, including driving with a suspended license.

We will have more on this story later today on FOX 8 News.