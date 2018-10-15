Two suspects steal items from MAPS Air Museum worth thousands of dollars

GREEN, Ohio– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the two suspects who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from MAPS Air Museum.

The two entered the museum on Oct. 3 for a tour. Investigators said they proceeded to take helmets, goggles, oxygen masks, helicopter controls and other irreplaceable items.

Photos, which were captured by museum security cameras, were released on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-642-2131.