Live video: Trial for man accused of murdering Strongsville teacher

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A trial is underway this morning for a man accused of killing a Strongsville middle school teacher who was set to become his mother-in-law.

Jeffrey Scullin Jr., 20, faces charges of aggravated murder for the death of Melinda Pleskovic, 49.

Pleskovic was shot and stabbed five days before Scullin was set to marry her daughter. Police, who arrested Scullin a week later, said they found a large tactical knife with Pleskovic’s blood on it hidden on the backseat of Scullin’s pick-up truck and more blood inside the passenger’s side door.

Court documents accuse Scullin of using a revolver to kill Pleskovic.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scullin was living with the Pleskovic family ahead of the wedding. The night of her murder, Scullin went out to eat with Pleskovic's husband. When they arrived home and found her body, Scullin called 911.

According to court documents, there will be a procedural hearing before jury selection begins. The defense is trying to get a polygraph test thrown out.

More here.