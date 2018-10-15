Surveillance video shows customers attack bowling alley worker with bar stool, bowling ball

**Warning: The video at the bottom of this page may be disturbing to some**

ROSEVILLE, Mich. — Several suspects are seen in shocking surveillance video violently attacking a worker at a bowling alley in Michigan.

Police say the fight broke out Wednesday night after the employee asked a group of people to leave because they were disruptive.

After the employee is punched from across the counter, another suspect attacks him behind the counter. The confrontation escalates as another person throws a bar stool at the worker, then a bowling ball.

As the employee falls to the floor, the attack continues.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

