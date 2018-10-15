Several roads closed at railroad crossings in Lakewood after train hits pedestrian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Several roads are closed at railroad crossings in Lakewood after a train hit a pedestrian.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Cook Ave. The train was traveling eastbound on the tracks.

Police said they discovered a body on the tracks near Cranford Ave.

Every train crossing west of Cook Ave. is closed from Cook Ave. to Webb Rd. That is approximately 15 crossings.

Lakewood police and firefighters are on the scene. Officers are interviewing train workers. The fire department has hung sheets from the train in several locations.

Police were urging motorists to use W. Clifton Blvd. on the west side of Lakewood. It has a railroad trestle that allows traffic to pass under the tracks.

The railroad crossings are expected to be blocked until about 7 a.m., police said.

