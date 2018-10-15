October 15, 2018 Road Trip: Bridge Street
Crooked Nail Custom Woodworking
1108 Bridge Street
Ashtabula, OH
440.228.2337
https://www.facebook.com/crookednailcustomwoodworking/
Rennick Meat Market
1104 Bridge Street
Ashtabula, OH
440.964.6328
http://www.rennickmeatmarket.com/
Carlisles Home in the Harbor
1005 Bridge Street
Ashtabula, OH
440.964.8000
https://www.carlisleshomestore.com/
Grindhouse Gourmet Burgers
1001 Bridge Street
Ashtabula, OH
440.536.5600
https://grindhouseburgersbula.com/
Market Provisions
1025 Bridge Street
Ashtabula, Ohio
440.536.5726
https://www.facebook.com/marketprovisionsoh/
Adrift
1123 Bridge Street,
Ashtabula, OH
440.813.0695
https://www.facebook.com/adriftonbridgestreet
Briquette’s Smokehouse
405 Morton Drive
Ashtabula, OH
440.964.2273
http://www.briquettessmokehouse.com/
Heartmade Boutique
1032 Bridge Street
Ashtabula, OH
https://www.facebook.com/OfficialHeartmadeBoutique/
Marianne’s Chocolates
1038 Bridge Street,
Ashtabula, OH
440.964.0384
http://www.marianneschocolates.com/
Bridge Street Artworks
1009 Bridge Street,
Ahstabula, OH
440.206.8399
http://bridgestreetartworks.wixsite.com/bridgestreetartworks
Harbor Perks Coffee
1003 Bridge Street,
Ahstabula, OH
440.964.9277
https://www.harborperk.com/
Hil-Mak
449 Lake Avenue
Ashtabula, OH
440.964.3222
https://www.facebook.com/hilmakseafoods/