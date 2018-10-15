× October 15, 2018 Road Trip: Bridge Street

Crooked Nail Custom Woodworking

1108 Bridge Street

Ashtabula, OH

440.228.2337

https://www.facebook.com/crookednailcustomwoodworking/

Rennick Meat Market

1104 Bridge Street

Ashtabula, OH

440.964.6328

http://www.rennickmeatmarket.com/

Carlisles Home in the Harbor

1005 Bridge Street

Ashtabula, OH

440.964.8000

https://www.carlisleshomestore.com/

Grindhouse Gourmet Burgers

1001 Bridge Street

Ashtabula, OH

440.536.5600

https://grindhouseburgersbula.com/

Market Provisions

1025 Bridge Street

Ashtabula, Ohio

440.536.5726

https://www.facebook.com/marketprovisionsoh/

Adrift

1123 Bridge Street,

Ashtabula, OH

440.813.0695

https://www.facebook.com/adriftonbridgestreet

Briquette’s Smokehouse

405 Morton Drive

Ashtabula, OH

440.964.2273

http://www.briquettessmokehouse.com/

Heartmade Boutique

1032 Bridge Street

Ashtabula, OH

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialHeartmadeBoutique/

Marianne’s Chocolates

1038 Bridge Street,

Ashtabula, OH

440.964.0384

http://www.marianneschocolates.com/

Bridge Street Artworks

1009 Bridge Street,

Ahstabula, OH

440.206.8399

http://bridgestreetartworks.wixsite.com/bridgestreetartworks

Harbor Perks Coffee

1003 Bridge Street,

Ahstabula, OH

440.964.9277

https://www.harborperk.com/

Hil-Mak

449 Lake Avenue

Ashtabula, OH

440.964.3222

https://www.facebook.com/hilmakseafoods/