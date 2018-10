Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Derriana Terrel, 16, was last seen the evening of July 12 in Cleveland.

She is 5'5" tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray v-neck shirt, a maroon jacket and orange tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5262.